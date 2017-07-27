Mooney Football preps for life on the road

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Cardinal Mooney was a perfect 4-0 on the road during the regular season last year. The Cardinals turned that winning record into a playoff berth. This year, the Cards will have to be just as good with their FIRST FIVE games away from home.

The 2017 Cardinals will play the first five games on the road…three of which are against playoff teams from a year ago…in Hoban, DeSales, and Akron St. Vincent Saint Mary.

“It’s not the easiest thing to do…to travel, and keep everybody’s focus and obviously play on the road. Playin somebody else’s comfort zone, and those kinda things,” Head Coach P.J. Fecko said.

Fellow seniors Antonio Page and Vinny Gentile are embracing the early challenge.

“A tough schedule is always the best schedule. It shows who the best players are. It makes you better. It’s more competition. Better athletes. It shows who’s the best,” Page said.

“You can’t feel sorry for yourself is I guess what I’m trying to say. You can’t feel the pity of having a busride. Oh, we gotta do this. We gotta do that. We’re not playing at home. It’s a football game,” added Gentile.

Helping the Cardinal cause an offensive line that returns nearly intact…anchored by 6’2 240-pound Senior Vinny Gentile.

“You usually find big laboring guys, and we don’t have that. We have guys that can move and move and push you around still,” Gentile said.

“They’re knowledge base and their experience, and knowing what it is to be in the trenches, play after play, is really gonna pay off,” Fecko added.

Chad Krispinsky: Senior Antonio Page returns as the Cardinals starting quarterback for the second straight year. He piled up over a thousand total yards with 14 touchdowns during the regular season.

“I’m gonna know the offense pretty well and be able to put guys in positions that they need to be,” said Page. “Tell them what they need to do. I feel like we’ll be able to run the offense pretty well.”

The Cardinals kickoff the regular season August 25th at Cleveland Heights.

“It’s been way too many years for us here at Mooney without a state championship. I know our class is not trying to leave without a ring on our finger. So, that’s what we’ll continue working for no matter what,” Gentile explained.