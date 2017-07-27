New Castle’s Marcus Hooker verbals to Ohio State

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (WYTV) – New Castle’s Marcus Hooker has verbally committed to play college football at Ohio State.

He made the announcement on Twitter on Thursday:

“I wanna thank everyone who believed in me and helped me through this process and showing me the right way to doing things. I’ve talked it over with my coaches and family, and I’ve decided I’m going to commit to The Ohio State University!!! Go Buckeyes!” Hooker wrote.

Hooker follows in the footsteps of his brother, Malik, who likewise played for the Buckeyes. Malik Hooker went on to be drafted into the NFL this past Spring, selected #15 overall by the Indianapolis Colts.

Marcus Hooker chose the Buckeyes over Bowling Green, Cincinnati, Pittsburgh, Rutgers, Temple, Toledo and West Virginia.