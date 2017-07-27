Police raid carryout on Youngstown’s south side for drugs

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Police raided a small carryout on Youngstown’s south side — with no name or sign out front — Thursday evening, looking for illegal drugs.

The carryout is located at the intersection of South and E. Avondale avenues. The raid happened around 6 p.m.

One officer on the scene said it was the Youngstown Vice Squad. The U.S. Marshals were also there.

They said they were executing a search warrant but it is not known if anything was found.

At one point, a policeman handed over a young child to a woman and at least three men were in handcuffs.

People are frequently seen hanging around outside the carryout.