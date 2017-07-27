Spread Eagle Tavern

Back to the MyValleyDining home page

Today, more than a century and a half after the tavern was built, and after a twenty-month ground-up restoration, the Spread Eagle is again open for business. Guests are welcome to dine in any one of our seven dining rooms…whether it be the more formal and private setting of the William McKinley room or the more rugged environs of the log “barn room”.

Before or after dinner, cocktails and hors d’oeuvres are available in the Patrick Henry Tavern Room or below in Gaver’s Rathskeller where 12-foot high vaulted brick ceilings and hand-chiseled stone walls will offer our patrons a taste of 19th Century-style revelry and good cheer. And for that road-weary traveler, overnight accommodations (on prearranged basis only) in one of our five guest rooms on the second and third floors will assure a tranquil and sound night’s rest.

10150 Plymouth Street, Hanoverton, OH 44423

(330) 223-1583

Lunch Hours: Monday-Sunday 11:30AM – 3PM

Dinner Hours: Monday-Thursday 3PM – 8PM, Friday-Saturday 3PM – 9PM, Sunday 2:30PM – 6PM

