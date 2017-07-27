Warren woman wants justice for boyfriend found murdered in Cleveland

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Still in mourning, the girlfriend of a Warren man found murdered in Cleveland last month is speaking out.

“I want to know what happened to Corey. He didn’t deserve to die like this,” Melinda Brown said.

She doesn’t know what happened to 39-year-old Corey Bradley, her boyfriend of about three years, or how he got to Cleveland.

According to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner, Bradley died of a gunshot wound to the head.

Brown wants to see whoever is responsible held accountable for what they did.

“I love Corey with my whole heart and I want to see justice for him,” she said.

The last month has been tough on her.

“His sign was always like…every time he got his picture taken, he’d make a heart sign,” Brown said.

On June 16, Bradley was found shot to death behind a vacant building in Cleveland. Brown last saw him the day before when she dropped him off at the Warren Heights apartments, where he was staying with a family member.

“As I pulled away, that’s the last thing I heard him yelling to me, that he loved me, at four in the morning,” she said.

Brown talked to him briefly later on that same day but no one knows where he went from there, who he was with, or how his body ended up about 50 miles away after he seemingly disappeared from the streets of Warren.

“When his body was found, he still had his jewelry on. He still had his cross necklace on and everything, so I don’t know what their motive was. He still had money in his pocket,” Brown said.

She now wears Bradley’s cross necklace and his bracelet engraved with the Lord’s Prayer, hoping that one day, she’ll learn what happened to the love of her life.

“I want to know who did this to him. I don’t want them to get away with it.”

Homicide investigators with the Cleveland Division of Police are investigating Bradley’s death. No arrests have been made at this time but anyone with information is asked to give them a call at 216-623-5464.