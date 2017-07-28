Conference at YSU aims to help those with autism transition

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Understanding autism can be a challenge, but the Rich Center for Autism is hoping to make that a little easier.

The Rich Center hosted a “Transitions in Autism from Preschool to Adulthood” Conference on Friday. The conference took place on Youngstown State University’s campus, in Kilcawley Center.

This year, the conference focused on sudden schedule or lifestyle changes — such as beginning school or starting a new job — which can be difficult for people on the autism spectrum and their families. The conference provided information to help educators, parents and other professionals best support students affected with Autism Spectrum Disorder.

“What we’re hoping through this type of education and support that our individuals with autism can grow and reach their limitless potential,” said Brenda Smith Myles, a consultant with the Ohio Center for Autism and Low Incidence and the Ziggurat Group.

Myles has made more than 1,000 presentations worldwide and written more than 250 articles and books on Autism Spectrum Disorder. She served as the editor of Intervention in School and Clinic, the third largest journal in special education, and has been a member of the editorial board of several journals.

Current statistics show that autism affects 1 in 68 children and 1 in 42 boys.

The Rich Center was established in 1995 on YSU’s campus to improve educational experiences and outcomes for those with autism and their families through teaching, research and community engagement. Therapies, education and support are provided tuition free.

For more information, go to www.richcenter.ysu.edu.