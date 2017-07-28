Covelli Centre to hold part-time job fair

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – JAC Entertainment and the Covelli Centre is looking to hire part-time workers, and they are going to do it quick.

A part-time job fair is scheduled for Monday, Aug. 7 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. inside the Youngstown State University community room at the Covelli Centre, 229 E. Front St., Youngstown,

Positions include: Ushers, security guards, operations crew, cleaning crew, stand cooks, experienced kitchen help, bartenders, hawkers, and catering staff.

Workers will be hired on the spot. Applicants should bring the following:

Driver’s license, valid I.D., or passport

Birth Certificate, Social Security Card or passport

Banking information, a voided check or subject to debit card

For more information on food and beverage positions email clehmann@covellicentre.com.