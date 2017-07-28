Neighborhood demands cleanup of illegal concrete dump in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A Youngstown neighborhood did not like the sight of an illegal dump in its backyard so it set off a big effort to get it cleaned up.

The dump wasn’t trash but waste from a construction project.

A resident on Buckeye Circle was in the right place at the right time to see something very wrong — a cement mixer dumping what was left on the chute after pouring concrete for a nearby project.

A concrete truck has to rinse out its cement so it doesn’t drop it on the road as it drives away — known as a “washout.”

“A lot of times, these drivers don’t consider it dumping or littering. They say it’s mostly water, there’s not a lot of cement. ‘I’m just rinsing out the truck, it’s almost like I washed my car here’ and they don’t see it as illegal dumping so they wouldn’t necessarily notice the sign,” said Jennifer Jones, who handles these situations for the City of Youngstown.

A video shows the washout that happened on Buckeye Circle on city-owned property — right next to a “no dumping” marker.

“There’s consequences on the sign. Obviously, they can’t read or they don’t care. Blatant disregard is what’s disrespectful,” Bill Sommers said.

The Buckeye Eyes and Ears block watch took notice. Bill Watson leads that group and the illegal dump really bothered him.

“We’re pretty proud of our neighborhood and when somebody does something like this, we get upset,” he said.

In the video of the Buckeye Circle dump, the mixer says TC Redi Mix on the side. That’s a city company but it said the truck was not from its Youngstown location.

TC Redi Mix called the contractor and told WKBN 27 First News that the concrete would be removed. That cleanup started late Friday afternoon.

“I mean, they did it and they did it knowingly in front of the ‘no dumping’ sign, and now it’s become public to everybody, gotten pretty big on Facebook,” Sommers said. “Now they’re trying to hurry up and get rid of it.”

For the city, it falls under illegal dumping.

Jones is glad the neighbors noticed what was happening.

“They’re obviously concerned about it and they want this behavior to stop, so we do take the steps to get them to stop doing it,” she said. “The driver will be educated and hopefully, he will never do it again.”

Jones has to figure out if the contractor who bought the cement said it was okay to dump on city property or if the driver did it on his own.

She is also checking 12 other places in the city where illegal dumping has taken place.