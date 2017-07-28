Police: Man arrested after attempting to run over, kidnap his girlfriend

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WYTV) – A man is facing several charges after police say he attempted to run over his girlfriend before kidnapping her.

New Castle police were investigating a car crash at the intersection of Francis Place and Duquesne Street around 8:27 p.m. Thursday night.

Police said Brandon Samuels hit his 22-year-old girlfriend’s car, causing her to drive off the road. Police say he allegedly got out of his car and assaulted her numerous times before getting back into his car and trying to run her over. New Castle police then said the girl was assaulted again by Samuels, causing her to become unconscious.

As Samuels was placing his girlfriend into his car, she woke up and unsuccessfully attempted to escape.

Police eventually found Samuels after he drove from the crash scene toward the area of Grove City. They chased him north on Interstate 79 to mile marker 179, where he was apprehended.

Samuels is charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, kidnapping, unlawful restraint, recklessly endangering another person and accidents involving damage to an attended vehicle or property.