St. Vincent de Paul Society reopening soup kitchen in new location

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The St. Vincent de Paul Society is reopening its closed dining hall.

The new permanent location will be in the basement of St. Cyril and Methodius Church, located at 252 E. Wood St. in Youngstown.

The Youngstown soup kitchen closed earlier this month following structural issues with the building.

The new dining hall is set to open after remodeling and updates are complete. Those are expected to be done in mid-August.

An official opening date will be released as information becomes available.

St. Vincent de Paul Society thanked its building sub-committee, the Diocese of Youngstown and St. Cyril and Methodius Church for getting up and running again to feed those in need.