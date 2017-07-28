State Route 5 semi, car head-on crash kills 20-year-old Warren woman

PARIS TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – A young woman from Warren was killed in a car crash along State Route 5 in Portage County Friday afternoon.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said 20-year-old Courtney Fritz died after her 2007 Chevy Malibu crossed the center line and hit a Freightliner semi tractor-trailer head on near milepost 14 in Paris Township.

Her passenger, 20-year-old Treasure McCall, was taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital in Warren with serious injuries.

The driver of the Freightliner, 44-year-old John Waicak, of Akron, was taken to University Hospitals in Ravenna with non-life threatening injuries.

Highway Patrol does not suspect that alcohol was involved in the crash.

Fritz was wearing a seat belt, according to an accident report.

Troopers in Ravenna continue to investigate.