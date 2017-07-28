Youngstown Council extends contract for Covelli Centre operator

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Youngstown City Council approved extending the city’s relationship with JAC Management to operate the Covelli Centre.

The deal with JAC Management extends the contract through 2022.

It allows the city’s board of control to negotiate deals for JAC to continue operating the Covelli Centre and the downtown amphitheater scheduled to open next year.

Council also took the first steps toward allowing medical marijuana dispensing operations in Youngstown.

The legislation for medical marijuana dispensaries allows the planning commission to set up regulations for the future. Council has not yet decided if it will allow them.