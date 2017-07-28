Youngstown mayor joins critics of Trump’s transgender military ban

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – You can add the name of Youngstown’s mayor to the growing list of critics across the country of the Trump administration’s stance on transgender people in the U.S. military.

Mayor John McNally sent a letter to President Donald Trump earlier this week following the president’s trip to the Valley on Tuesday.

McNally urged the administration to immediately reverse the decision to bar transgender individuals from the armed forces, saying thousands already serve.

The mayor said he felt obligated to join others in protest.

“I mean, Senator McCain was the first person to come with a statement, saying basically, ‘What are you doing?’ And there’s been other Republican leaders — and there’ll be other Democrat leaders — are gonna say that, again, the joint chiefs of staff, secretary of defense, I don’t think is comfortable with this or how it came out.”

Although there’s no indication Trump will change his stance, military leaders have said they will not enact any changes without additional direction from the White House on how exactly to make them.