9th Youngstown Pride Festival draws crowd Saturday

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The 9th Youngstown Pride Festival was held Saturday.

There were over 60 vendors, games for kids and a drag show.

The festival has expanded from one block to two blocks in downtown Youngstown.

Event organizers said the Pride Festival is the most popular way to get involved in the LGBT community.

Festival chairman Tim Bortner said the festival is the biggest LGBT event in the community.

“This allows them to come out, pretty much out of the woodwork and be involved in the community and have a celebration,” he said.