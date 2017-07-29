Are you up to date with your back-to-school vaccines?

SALEM, Ohio (WYTV) – When you think back-to-school, getting new supplies and clothes might be at the top of your list, but what about vaccines?

Dr. Mike Sevilla from the Family Practice Center of Salem wants to remind parents to get their children up to date with their vaccines.

Certain immunizations are required to attend schools in Ohio and Pennsylvania. To find out which ones are required for your state’s schools, check out the Ohio Department of Health website or the Pennsylvania Department of Health website for more information.

The full immunization schedule can be found on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.

The following is a list of the main vaccines children need to attend school:

Before kindergarten: MMR (measles, mumps and rubella), chickenpox, polio, tetanus

Before 7th grade: tetanus booster, first meningitis shot

Before 12th grade: second meningitis shot

Sevilla says the vaccine against the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) is not required to attend school just yet, but he still recommends for teenagers to get it, along with yearly flu shots for all ages.

For those who do not choose for their kids to be vaccinated, there are still rules that apply.

In Ohio and Pennsylvania, a child who attends public school can be exempt from taking vaccines for medical, religious or philosophical reasons as long as the parent or guardian provides the school with a written statement and a waiver form.

But, if the school has an outbreak, it may prevent your child from attending to protect the health of students and faculty members.

Sevilla advocates for both children and adults to get vaccinated because he believes they work. But as always, he reminds everyone to see which vaccines are appropriate for you and your children.

To read more about school vaccines from Sevilla, check out his blog.