Columbiana County Fair kicks off Monday

LISBON, Ohio (WYTV) – Monday marked the start of the Columbiana County Fair, and there’s a lot that’s going to be happening throughout the week.

Something new this year is this bridge that’s on the north end of the fairgrounds. Before, it used to be just a ravine, but it was built for the fair this year.

Also at the fair is, of course, are the food, the rides, the exhibits and the animals.

Kelly Ginnetti, Jr., who is part of the Junior Fair Board, said there is a lot of preparation that goes into the fair.

“We do a lot toward getting ready for the fair — ordering trophies and ribbons and making sure that there’s enough for every show, and that all the books are ready to mark down places and painting benches, setting up buildings,” said

The gates officially open at 3 p.m. Monday, followed by opening ceremonies at 5 p.m. Then, at 6 p.m. at the grandstand, will be the Truck and Tractor Pull Extravaganza.

The fair runs through August 6. It’s located at 225 Lee Avenue in Lisbon.

More information, including a schedule of events, is available at columbianacountyfair.org