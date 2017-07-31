Crickets in Youngstown ready for big Queen of Hearts’ drawing

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Queen of Hearts’ drawing for Crickets Bar and Grill’s big jackpot is Monday night.

The jackpot is close to $203,000, and a ticket will be drawn at 8 p.m.

Owners say it is bringing positive attention to Youngstown, and they hope it will bring business back to the south side.

You do not have to be in attendance to receive the prize.

Tickets can be purchased from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven days a week.

Additional parking is available at the following locations:

Giannios Candy Company Inc.: 430 Youngstown Poland Rd.

The Embassy Banquet Center: 5030 Youngstown Poland Rd.

Utopia: 876 E. Midlothian Blvd.

Shuttles will also be running to the bar, starting at 4 p.m.

No alcoholic beverages will be permitted outside of the bar and patio areas. Donavito’s Restaurant and Catering Co. and Lena will be set up behind the building serving food.