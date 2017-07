YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Brandy was live at The Youngstown Playhouse to learn about what is in store for their 93rd season, which starts this month.

The Youngstown Playhouse is located at 600 Playhouse Lane, Youngstown, OH 44511.

Their first play of the season is August: Osage County and will be running from August 18 to August 27.

To buy tickets, see upcoming plays or buy a season pass, you can visit their website.