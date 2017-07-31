Man gets 3 doses of naloxone after hitting stop sign and vehicle in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A man from Youngstown is facing charges after police say he overdosed and crashed his car on the south side.

According to a police report, officers were called about 1:40 a.m. Saturday to E. Auburndale Ave. on reports of an accident. When officers arrived, they found 37-year-old Steven Walker behind the wheel of a Grand Cherokee with several people standing around it.

Officers said that Walker was suffering from an apparent heroin overdose, and they administered three doses of naloxone, the report stated.

Walker told police he had followed another man to a house on the south side to buy cocaine, according to the report. He told them that he did a “fat line of coke” before crashing his car.

Walker was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital and was later issued a summons for failure to control and OVI. He is scheduled to appear in court Monday.