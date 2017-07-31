Motorcyclist seriously injured in Southington crash

SOUTHINGTON, Ohio (WYTV) – The driver of a motorcycle was seriously hurt on Monday morning after a crash with a car in Trumbull County.

It happened about 7:30 a.m. at the intersection of Barclay Messerly Road and Painesville Warren Road in Southington.

The motorcyclist was initially taken to Trumbull Memorial Hospital and then flown to St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown. The victim hasn’t been identified yet.

The driver of the car was out walking around, but we don’t know if she was hurt.

The Champion and Farmington fire departments helped out, along with the Ohio State Highway Patrol.