Police: Woman arrested, man hospitalized after stabbing in Niles

NILES, Ohio (WYTV) – A woman was arrested and a man hospitalized Sunday evening after a stabbing in Niles, police said.

It happened at an Orchard Avenue home around 5 p.m. Niles police arrived to find 66-year-old Terry Lynn, lying in his front yard with a stab wound to the chest.

Niles police said 54-year-old Lisa Lynn was arrested on a charge of felonious assault and taken to Trumbull County Jail. She was arraigned in Niles Municipal Court Monday morning and her bond was set at $7,500.

Terry was taken to the hospital for emergency treatment Sunday night.

“Only indication from both parties in what they passed along to officers at the scene was that they were involved in an argument and it just escalated out of their control,” said Niles Police Capt. John Marshall.

Terry told police he was stabbed with a knife from the house. However, police said they found a sink full of knives, so they’re unsure of which was used in the attack.

Lisa is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on August 9.