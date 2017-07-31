Youngstown apartment complex aims to bring stability to homeless

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – A new apartment complex in Youngstown is bringing hope to the area’s homeless.

The Commons at Madison Avenue opened on the city’s north side on Monday.

Inside, there are 40 one-bedroom units for low-income people. Counselors there will offer help for any mental illness and addiction issues residents may have.

The goal is to offer stability and access to any services they may need.

The facility is run by Meridian HealthCare, COMPASS Family & Community Services, and the Help Network of Northeast Ohio.