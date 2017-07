YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Youngstown City Schools CEO Krish Mohip will announce the final decision about school mascots at a news conference on Wednesday, Aug. 2.

The announcement comes after two community meetings last week, where members of the public provided input about whether or not to change the mascots for East High School and Chaney High School.

The meeting will be held at East High — 474 Bennington Ave. — at 10:30 a.m.