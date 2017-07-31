Youngstown stabbing may have been recorded on security cameras

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Youngstown police are investigating after a 23-year-old man was stabbed Saturday night.

Officers were called about 11:30 p.m.to the 900 block of Plazaview Court, just off McGuffey Road, on reports of a stabbing.

A woman at the Plazaview Apartments told police that someone stabbed her boyfriend, Darnell Crayon.

The woman said that Crayon had gone outside and began arguing with some people. She said a short time later, he came to the door and told her to call 911.

Police noted in their report that there was blood splatter on the sidewalk outside of the apartment and on the floor and walls of the apartment. A bullet was also found on the floor, the report stated.

According to the police report, officers talked to two people who said that Crayon attacked them. None of the witnesses said they saw a knife or who stabbed Crayon.

Police said Crayon was uncooperative when they questioned him at the hospital.

Police noted in the report that there were security cameras nearby that may have recorded the altercation.

The investigation is ongoing.

The extent of Crayon’s injuries or his condition has not been released.