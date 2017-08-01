4.6 miles of Boardman roads to be resurfaced

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Boardman Township Road Department’s 2017 Resurfacing Project will begin Sept. 6.

This is a joint project undertaken with Austintown and Canfield Townships, which has resulted in a savings of construction costs. The firm of Butch & McCree was awarded the contract for the resurfacing.

Residents in affected areas will be notified of specific project dates. Parking on the street will be prohibited during the resurfacing.

The entire project is expected to be completed within 45 days. The 4.6 miles of roads in the township to be resurfaced are:

Cook Avenue from Evans Avenue to Moyer Avenue

Ronjoy Place from Stuart Avenue to Route 224

Jennette Drive

Sabrina Drive from East Parkside to West Parkside

Tanglewood Drive

Oregon Court

Massachusetts Avenue to Poland Township Line

Saddlebrook Drive from Eisenhower Drive to Brazelton Drive

Park Harbour from Augusta Drive to 805 Park Harbour

Washington Boulevard from Stadler Avenue to Market Street

Leland from Lightner Plaza to Sheridan Road

Jaguar Court

Caribou Drive

Brandon Avenue from Lemoyne Drive to Sheridan Road