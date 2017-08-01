400 Warren-area families receive food thanks to multiple charities

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Joy in Childhood Foundation — formerly The Dunkin’ Donuts & Baskin-Robbins Community Foundation — partnered with Feed the Children and the Warren Family Mission to provide 400 Warren-area families with food and essentials on Tuesday.

Participating families drove through the Dunkin’ Donuts parking lot on Youngstown Warren Road to receive the items. Mayor Doug Franklin, Director of Service and Safety Enzo Cantalamessa, Commissioner Mauro Cantalamessa and Fifth Ward Councilwoman Danielle Polivka were all in attendance.

The 400 families, pre-identified by Warren Family Mission, each received a 25 pound box of food, a box of assorted Avon products such as lotion and shampoo and Disney books.

More than five percent of Warren residents live below the poverty line. The Joy in Childhood Foundation donated $10,000 to make sure many children are set on the path of success.

“Feed the Children is proud to partner with The Joy in Childhood and the Warren Family Mission today,” said Travis Arnold, Feed the Children president and CEO. “Thanks to our generous partners, we are able to help these families rest a little easier knowing they do not have to worry about where their next meal is coming from.”

This event is one of many Feed the Children has planned across the country to help feed bodies, minds and futures. It was made possible thanks to generous sponsors, community partners and dedicated volunteers who came together to fight hunger in their community.

“Feeding Warren families is very important to our foundation,” said Tommie Dennison, Midwest co-chair of The Joy in Childhood Foundation. “We are delighted to work together in order to provide the simple joys of childhood to children in need.”