YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Police have identified the body found in a freezer in Campbell as that of Shannon Graves.

Graves was reported missing by her family in mid-February. The 28-year-old was added to the Ohio Attorney General’s Missing Persons’ website earlier this month after concerns about her well-being.

Arturo Novoa, 31, and Katrina Layton, 34, were arrested Sunday, facing charges of abuse of a corpse. Layton is also charged with obstruction of justice.