HERMITAGE, Pa. (WYTV) – The future of motor travel will not be passing by Hermitage.

Electric cars can stop by soon and get a charge. A Tesla charging station is being built next to the Sheetz on S. Hermitage Road.

The station will have eight places to park, plug in and get a full charge in 15 minutes – all for free.

The stations will only work Tesla models, no other electric vehicles can use the stations.

The charging station could be finished next week.