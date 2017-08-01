Man shot at Warren bar last month now charged with selling heroin

NILES, Ohio (WYTV) – Niles police said a man who was shot at a Warren bar just over two weeks ago has been charged with drug trafficking within a school zone.

Jarelle Johnson, 20, of Warren, is charged with four counts of trafficking in heroin. He is set to appear in court on August 8.

An investigation by the Niles Police Department Narcotics Unit and TAG Task Force revealed the heroin purchases happened within a school zone.

Johnson was injured after being shot in the stomach and arm at the Powerhouse Bar and Grille on Mahoning Avenue on July 17.