NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WYTV) – New Castle Police are investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital.

Officers say the victim was walking down South Jefferson Street about 12:13 a.m. Tuesday when someone shot him multiple times.

Neighbors say they heard the shots just after midnight and called police.

The victim was taken to UMPC Jameson Hospital and then flown to St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown. The man’s condition has not been released.

New Castle police are investigating.