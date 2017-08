NILES, Ohio (WYTV) – A Pandora jewelry store will be opening in the Eastwood Mall this fall.

The new 1,100 square foot shop is expected to open by November. It will be the first stand-alone Pandora in the Mahoning and Shenango valleys.

Pandora will be located on Center Court, next to H&M.

The store is best known for its collection of charm bracelets but also offers rings, necklaces, pendants, and earrings.