Teen arrested in connection to arsons in Sharon

SHARON, Pa. (WYTV) – Police in Sharon have arrested a teen in connection to a string of arsons in the city.

The juvenile was arrested in connection to several fires. There have now been about 20 vacant house fires so far this year in Sharon.

Earlier this month, police arrested a suspect who they said they’ve connected to an arson in the city, but that apparently hasn’t completely stopped the problem.

John Burns was arrested less than two weeks ago. He’s been charged with trying to set a rug on fire up against the Community Counseling building.

Fires destroyed two homes and a garage Sunday in Sharon. The fires happened within a six-hour time span — all to vacant properties that were close to each other.

On Sunday, the first call came in just before 6 p.m. for a garage fire on East Budd Street. About two hours later, fire crews were called to a house on Dock Street. Then, at about 11 p.m., a house on Florence Street went up in flames.

No one was hurt and investigators are looking into the cause of the fires.