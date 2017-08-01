Youngstown police say spectators paid man in barbaric Facebook fight

Warning: The attached video contains acts of violence and may be disturbing to some.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A man from Youngstown was charged after a fight that was egged on and allegedly paid for by spectators.

Officers were called about 11:16 p.m. Monday to the Shell Gas Station on Market Street on reports of a man lying on the ground.

When police arrived, they found James Underwood on the ground and bleeding. Police said Underwood was awake but not responding.

A witness approached police and showed them a Facebook post from someone else who posted a video of the fight.

Police say the video shows a man, later identified as Tracey Shuler, 45, beating Underwood, elbowing him in the face, punching and hitting him with a cane until he was knocked out. All the while, spectators were egging the men on and at one point someone yelled that they would pay Shuler $20 to knock Underwood out, according to the police report.

Shuler was picked a short distance away on E. Auburndale Ave. He is charged with felonious assault.

Underwood was last listed in stable condition at St. Elizabeth Hospital.