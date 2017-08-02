$5,000 worth of drugs taken from Salem store

SALEM, Ohio (WYTV) – Police in Salem are asking for the public’s help in tracking down a burglary suspect.

According to Salem Police Chief J.T. Panezott, officers were called about 11:23 p.m. Monday to Lease Drug on N. Ellsworth Road after the alarm went off.

When officers arrived, they found the door to the store was open.

Police discovered that $5,000 worth of drugs were taken. Panezott said many of the drugs taken are controlled medications, which includes narcotics.

Police released a rough video surveillance photo of the alleged suspect dressed all in black and carrying a bag and running.

Note: Many times police will release grainy video and images in the hopes that someone may recognize clothing, a person’s gait or some other identifying markers other than facial recognition.

Anyone with information about the incident or the person in the photo should contact police at 330-337-7811.