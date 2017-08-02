Columbiana church expanding to fit growing congregation

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WYTV) – The City of Columbiana is growing so fast, the Catholic Church in town needs to be renovated and expanded.

A groundbreaking was held Tuesday at St. Jude Church on 7th Street.

In the expanded sanctuary, there will be 21 stained glass windows, new altars, sacristies, a confessional, and an enlarged vestibule.

The total cost of the project is $1.4 million — all of which will be funded by parishioners’ donations.

“This project is a testament to the faith and optimism of the St. Jude parishioners,” Father Christopher Cicero said. “We are very excited to prepare a beautiful, sacred space for Mass, prayer, and the sacraments.”

Construction is expected to be completed in nine months.

The parish was established in 1966 with about 40 families. Today there are 800.

