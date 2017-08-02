Congressman Bill Johnson praises Columbiana County business during visit

LEETONIA, Ohio (WYTV) – Congressman Bill Johnson visited and toured Humtown Products in Leetonia on Wednesday morning.

While there, he met with leadership and staff of the family-owned business.

Humtown has been in business for more than 50 years and employs 42 people in Leetonia and Columbiana.

Johnson said he has been involved with Humtown since he came into office six years ago. He added that he is impressed with the movement that the company has made toward the future.

“Seeing the progress that they’ve made since then in the area of additive manufacturing, the ability to 3-D print molds and make parts almost in real time,” he said.

Humtown makes sand cores, molds and patterns for the foundry industry.