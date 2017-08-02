Davidson back as Quakers look for postseason return

SALEM, OH (WYTV)-For the Salem Quakers, it’s all about three simple letters…P-T-O.

“PTO means pull the oar,” said Salem Head Coach Ron Johnson.

“So, nobody can drop out. Nobody can not do their job. But you can’t expect anybody else to do more. If you do, what you do, 100%, all the time, and pull in unison, you have a chance to cover a lot of ground and be pretty successful.”

Quakers’ quarterback Mitch Davidson was synonymous with success last fall. He’s one of just two players in the area to throw for more than 2,500.

“I’m a pocket passer,” says quarterback Mitch Davidson.

“I just sit there, let my line do the job, and I watch the defense and I read. That’s all I do. Read, read, read. and then, let my receivers get where they’re supposed to be and let it go.”

“Mitch is a great leader,” says Johnson

“He’s got great qualities. People follow him. They latch on, they believe in him. His greatest strength is his refusal to lose. He hates to lose. He’s the worst loser that I’ve been around. And that’s exactly what you want at that position. And, he’ll do anything that it takes to win and get those around him to be successful as well.”

This year, Davidson will be without two key weapons thanks to the graduation of Jake Humeniuk and Cooper Bezeredi. But plenty of playmakers return to a unit that averaged 28 points per game last fall.

“We’re ready to come back and be just like we were last year,” said Salem wideout Zach Bezon

“Pick up the pace a lot. Play fast and hopefully score as much as we did last year.”

“Mostly I’m relying on my wide receivers,” says Davidson

“If they’re in the right spot at the right time, it’s any easy job for me. If they’re not, then it’s difficult. Last year, we got a lot of returning wide receivers back, and I think it’s going to be even better because they’re always right where I need them to be.”

Where the Quakers want to be is in the playoffs which would be their first trip to week eleven since 2015.

“I think our mentality as seniors and juniors is as that goes, we win. That’s what we do. that’s what we do best is win football games,” said Davidson

“They want to be expected to win the league title,” says Johnson.

“They want to be expected to go to the playoffs, they want to be expected to play good football week in and week out. So, the fact that they’ve embraced those expectations, and we’re doing everything in our power to meet those expectations, leads me to believe that we’re gonna have a very special year.”