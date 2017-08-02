Dr. Shayesteh: Why am I always hungry?



YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Do you find yourself hungry all the time? Do you ever eat breakfast and by 10 o’clock, you’re hungry again?

It is because of what you’re eating. If you have something sweet, like frosted cereal or a toaster pastry, that is likely the cause.

This is a sign of reactive hypoglycemia in your blood sugar dropping too low after spiking.

How difficult is this to change? What kinds of food can you eat instead?

Dr. Shayesteh joined 33 WYTV Daybreak to explain why you’re always hungry and the changes you need to make.

Click here for a complete list of nutrition segments with Dr. Shayesteh.