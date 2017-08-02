Golden Bear returning from hibernation at Youngstown’s East High

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – East High School’s mascot will be changed back to the Golden Bear, according to Youngstown City Schools CEO Krish Mohip.

Mohip made the announcement on Wednesday after a community discussion last week. His announcement was met by cheers by the community members in attendance.

The high school’s mascot was changed to the Golden Panthers several years ago during a period of school mergers. But the Golden Bears have had a long history at the school district.

Mohip said many community members appreciated the history behind the old mascot.

In addition, Mohip signed a resolution on Wednesday, declaring August 2 as “Golden Bears Day.” During the year, there will be days where all of the mascots are celebrated.

Mohip said it’s now important for parents to start focusing on what matters most — the success of the students.

Mohip has struggled to get parents to attend past community meetings at the district, although he had over 100 people pack into East High School’s auditorium last week for the mascot discussion. He said the return of the Golden Bears must mean more than just a picture on a wall or a t-shirt; it means that the community needs to increase its involvement at the district.

Youngstown City Schools are reorganizing this year to have two traditional high schools — East and Chaney. The change also involves reviving sports at Chaney and initiating sports teams at the nine pre-K through eighth-grade schools.

Chaney’s mascot will remain the Cowboys and Cowgirls and its feeder pre-kindergarten to eighth-grade schools will be the Little Cowboys and Little Cowgirls. Those include McGuffey, Kirkmere, Volney, Wilson and Bunn.

East’s feeder schools — Taft, Harding, Martin Luther King and Williamson will be the Golden Cubs.