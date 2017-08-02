Hometown Hero grows a garden of love and charity

HOWLAND, Ohio (WYTV) – This week’s Hometown Hero must never sleep. She’s too busy volunteering and working as a nurse at both Trumbull Memorial and St. Joseph’s hospitals.

Standing in the middle of a zucchini garden off of North Road in Howland, Barbara Rosenblum admires the vegetable that will soon go into her homemade zucchini bread.

Rosenblum is a baker but she does a lot more than that. To many, she’s the area’s number one volunteer.

“It makes me feel whole. It is something my mother used to do. It is good to do in the community and I like to have other people do it, too,” Rosenblum said.

Proceeds from the zucchini bread go to the Emanuel Lutheran Coat Closet, as well as the quilts she made with the Girls Scouts.

Kristen Taylor, with Howland Health and Wellness, and Kelsey Namola, a Girl Scout with Troop 598, said Rosenblum’s enthusiasm sets her apart.

“I’ve been with her for the past seven years and she is just an amazing role model to me. She is a family member, honestly,” Namola said.

Peggy Broscoe knows Rosenblum well and said she’s committed to helping others. In fact, Broscoe nominated her for the Hometown Hero award.

“I’ve known Barb for a long time. I’ve worked with her and she has done nothing but good for people, always,” Broscoe said.

Girl Scout leader, zucchini grower, quilter, odd fellow, and full-time nurse — need a volunteer in Howland? See Rosenblum, our Hometown Hero.