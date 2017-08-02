Over 100 cows lost in Mercer County barn fire

WEST SALEM TWP, Pa. (WYTV) – A dairy barn was destroyed in Mercer County after it caught fire Wednesday. Wednesday after it caught fire. Firefighters in Mercer County are working to control a barn fire in West Salem Township.

The fire at the Amazing Grace Dairy Farm on Darien Road in West Salem Township broke out about 2:47 a.m.

The fire was called in by the owner of the farm.

The structure was completely destroyed. At least 120 cows died in the fire.

A preliminary damage estimate puts the loss between $400,000 and $500,000.

Fire departments in Trumbull County were called in to help with the water supply.