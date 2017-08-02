Poland Softball tops Asia-Pacific

Kirkland, WA (WYTV) – The Poland Junior Girls (Central Region) took an early lead, and never looked back, topping Asia-Pacific 4-2 on Wednesday afternoon in the Junior League Softball World Series in Kirkland, Washington.

KaiLi Gross led the offense with 2 hits while Jordyn Olson and Brooke Bobbey both had doubles which drove in runs.

Bobbey also pitched, picking up the win tossing seven innings, allowing just two runs on five hits, with eight strikeouts.

Poland finished World Series pool play with a 3-1 record.

The team now advances to single-elimination 8-team bracket as a #2 seed, and will face Southwest Thursday at 7:45 EST.