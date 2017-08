EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WYTV) – A search warrant led police to find crack cocaine, money and other drug trafficking paraphernalia inside a East Liverpool home Tuesday.

East Liverpool and St. Clair Township police executed the search at 1813 Idaho Ave. The Columbiana County Drug Task Force said it came after a 3-4 month long investigation.

Everything seized from the home has been submitted for testing and investigation.

Adults and children were home when the search happened.