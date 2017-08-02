Police raiding Canfield home on Timber Run Road

CANFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – Police are raiding a home on Timber Run Road in Canfield.

Police say they have a search warrant related to an investigation of Michael Malvasi, Jr.

Police said the search is drug-related but haven’t given more information. Investigators removed a box of items from the house on Wednesday afternoon.

Malvasi is the son of Michael Malvasi, Sr., who was sentenced to four months in federal prison and probation after a tax evasion conviction in 2011.

In 2009, Malvasi, Jr. was involved in a brawl in the neighborhood. Police said Malvasi, Jr. punched a student from Cardinal Mooney and that student came to his house with 13 friends to confront him.

WYTV is at the scene to get more information about the search.