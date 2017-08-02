Victim in Youngstown Facebook fight now critical

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The man that was seen being pummeled during a fight that was recorded and posted to Facebook is now in critical condition.

James Underwood suffered severe injuries when he got into an altercation with 45-year-old Tracey Shuler in a parking lot at a gas station on Market Street Monday night.

A recording of the fight that was posted on social media shows Underwood getting punched and elbowed several times until he appears unresponsive but awake.

During the fight, spectators are yelling at the two men, egging them on. At one point, a man offers to pay Shuler $20 to knock Underwood out.

Police are now trying to locate the spectators in the video and the person who recorded the fight.