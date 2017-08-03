Another East Liverpool road could close with threat of wall collapse



EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WYTV) – A portion of St. Clair Avenue in East Liverpool could be closed for nearly a month because city officials say a wall near Ray Street could collapse at any moment.

The situation is very similar to a wall below Garfield Street that made part of that road collapse last year.

East Liverpool’s hills make for great views of downtown and the Ohio River but the roads and infrastructure are showing their age.

“We applied through Ohio Public Works for some emergency funding, which we did receive. However, our portion of the project was much greater than what we received from Ohio Public Works,” Allen said.

The project is fixing the already-collapsed portion of Garfield Street, along with the wall that could collapse onto busy St. Claire Avenue at any moment.

“If that falls, it could fall in traffic and it does pose a threat to human life,” Allen said.

The city would have to purchase a vacant house and three empty lots below Garfield Street to backfill the hill down to the those lots below, rather than rebuild the broken wall.

The wall on St. Claire would be removed and the hill would be filled in but the road would be shut down for almost a month.

“The alternate route would be right next to it. There’s a road that runs parallel to it that I’ve had paving crews working on this week to make sure it’s in great shape so that traffic can be diverted down that road,” Allen said.

East Liverpool has secured a loan for the leftover cost from what Ohio Public Works will provide.

“With the timing situation, we had to ask for an emergency to forego the bidding process so that we could get the work done this year,” Allen said.

The city also needs to hire an engineer and a contractor.

The decision to close the roads and update them is boiling down to city council’s next move. Safety Services Director Brian Allen asked council this week to have the road fix project declared an emergency.

Council will be voting on this project on Monday.