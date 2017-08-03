Driver went off road, flipped over in ditch in Lordstown

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A car crashed into a ditch and flipped over on the side of Tod Avenue SW in Lordstown.

The crash happened in the 4200 block on Thursday morning.

Lordstown police said witnesses reported that the man just drove off the road, hitting a tree and a drainage ditch. The car flipped over at some point.

Police said the man may have fallen asleep, but they’re investigating the crash.

The driver was taken to the hospital with what appeared to be minor injuries.

His name hasn’t been released.