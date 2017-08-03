Friends of Liberty murder victim dedicate plaque in her honor

VIENNA, Ohio (WYTV) – Friends of a woman murdered in Liberty honored her memory on Thursday.

People gathered at the Hidden Oaks Golf Course in Vienna to dedicate a plaque to Jane LaRue Brown. The plaque reads “everyone’s friend”… And “we miss you.”

The 84-year-old woman was murdered in April when police say a neighbor broke into her house to steal some things, stole her car and then burned it.

Lois Greathouse, who is part of a women’s golf league, said Brown was an avid golfer and was well-loved in the community. That’s why they wanted to recognize her.

“Because we loved her, and just the horrible way that things happened in her life. We just thought that we had to show everybody how much we did love her. She was a kind, kind person,” Greathouse said.

Police arrested Sean Clemens in the case. He’s facing charges related to robbery, burglary and murder.