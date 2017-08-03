Vacant Newark Longaberger basket-shaped building vandalized

NEWARK, OH (WCMH/AP) — Police are investigating after the vacant Longaberger basket-shaped building was vandalized.

According to a Newark Police Department report, officers were called to the building Tuesday on a possible breaking and entering at 1500 E. Main Street.

When police arrived on the scene, they found a window at the former Longaberger broken.

The report states that it appears the suspect broke the window and entered the building. No information was provided as to whether anything was taken from inside.

The uniquely shaped building was used by employees of The Longaberger Co. for two decades before they were moved to another location in July of 2016.

Officials still don’t know what will happen to the unusual structure.