Valley Marketplace celebrates fourth anniversary by giving back

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Valley Marketplace on South Avenue in Boardman is celebrating its fourth anniversary this weekend.

The marketplace will have special treats in the parking lot, including a hog roast, homemade ice cream and kettle corn. There’s also a benefit auction planned for Friday evening, with all of the proceeds going to Inspiring Minds.

Organizers say it’s a way of giving back to the community that supports them.

“In our community, we have a lot of benefit auctions to help out the needy people for our hospital bills and stuff like that. Last year, we came up with the idea to have a benefit auction to give back to the local community here, where our customers come from,” said entrepreneur Steven Stoltzfus.

Last year, proceeds went to the Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley.